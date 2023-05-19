Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $98.27 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

