Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $20.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

About Extreme Networks

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $18.42 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

