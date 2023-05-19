EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (EZZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on June 22nd

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 21st.

EZZ Life Science Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EZZ Life Science Company Profile

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited provides skin care and consumer health products in Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brought in Lines and Company Owned products. It is involved in the wholesale distribution of EAORON branded skin care products to pharmacies, supermarkets, and specialist retailers, as well as grocery retailers.

