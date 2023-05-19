FantasyGold Trading 75.4% Higher This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 75.4% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $96.55 million and $1,512.72 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

