FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 103,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.