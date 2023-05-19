FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,226 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 141,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 90,022 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 638.9% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 88,939 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.90 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

