Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 547,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,694. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

