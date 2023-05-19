Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $206.08 million and approximately $35.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,880,422 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

