Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 1,216 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

