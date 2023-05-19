Financial Management Network Inc. Buys Shares of 579 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 579 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

NYSE GS traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $330.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

