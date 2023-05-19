Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $420.13. 3,304,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,205. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $312.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.