Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 207,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,038,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $88.67. 236,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.54.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

