Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.86. 38,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,336. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

