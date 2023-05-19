Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.21. 218,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,564. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

