Financial Review: CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) and World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Rating) and World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBL International and World Fuel Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL International 0 0 0 0 N/A World Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL International $462.91 million 0.14 N/A N/A N/A World Fuel Services $59.04 billion 0.02 $114.20 million $1.76 13.47

This table compares CBL International and World Fuel Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

World Fuel Services has higher revenue and earnings than CBL International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of World Fuel Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of World Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBL International and World Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL International N/A N/A N/A World Fuel Services 0.19% 6.30% 1.53%

Summary

World Fuel Services beats CBL International on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries is an established marine fuel logistic company currently focusing on the Asia Pacific region, providing one-stop solutions for vessel refueling. CBL International Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft. The Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors operating in the land transportation market, retail petroleum operators, and industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. The Marine segment markets its products and services to marine customers, including international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time-charter operators, U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its solutions include oil and energy procurement, distribution and storage, operations support, financial, consulting, and technology services. The company was founded in July 1984 and is headquart

