First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Gap Up to $12.72

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $13.17. First Commonwealth Financial shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 221,966 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.95.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 212,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 199,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

