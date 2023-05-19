First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.96

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $6.67. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 21,456 shares changing hands.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 26.59%.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.