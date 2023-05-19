First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 104,937 shares in the last quarter.

FIW stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,049. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

