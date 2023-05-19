Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Down 4.9%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $191.72 and last traded at $191.86. Approximately 202,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 711,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.72.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

