Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.086-5.141 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

