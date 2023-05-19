Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Fluent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fluent during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

