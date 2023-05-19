Foot Locker, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

