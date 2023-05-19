Fortune 45 LLC Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fortune 45 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,660 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 6,889,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,615,131. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

