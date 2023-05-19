Fortune 45 LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.1% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.65. 2,279,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

