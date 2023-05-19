Fortune 45 LLC Purchases 966 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

SCHD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.62. 2,143,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,105. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

