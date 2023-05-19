Fosun International Ltd Grows Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Clarivate by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLVT. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.