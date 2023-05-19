Fosun International Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,739,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,492. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

