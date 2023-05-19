Fosun International Ltd Has $821,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.15. 636,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -221.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

