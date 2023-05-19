Fosun International Ltd Makes New $775.70 Million Investment in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,054,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,698,000. Lanvin Group comprises 63.7% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fosun International Ltd owned 158.24% of Lanvin Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LANV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 296,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $669.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

