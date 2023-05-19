Fosun International Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. 974,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.