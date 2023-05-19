Fosun International Ltd Sells 2,311 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.84 and its 200 day moving average is $349.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.



