Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Trading Down 13.1%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.85. 28,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 7,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

