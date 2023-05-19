FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) CEO Acquires $42,397.78 in Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,397.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.87 on Friday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

