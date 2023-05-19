FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading 5.5% Higher

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. 450,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,569,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

