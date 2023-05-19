Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 191,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $277.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

