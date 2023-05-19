Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010,337 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 4.7% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Full Truck Alliance worth $76,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 13,483,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,866,000 after buying an additional 5,607,331 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 13.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,164,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,829,000 after buying an additional 5,489,000 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,892,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,898,000 after buying an additional 3,121,600 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after buying an additional 2,439,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 3,289,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,319,952. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 115.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. TheStreet cut Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

