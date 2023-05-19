FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Lowered by Analyst

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of LYRA opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,032.86% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

