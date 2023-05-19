FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE K opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.96. The firm has a market cap of C$8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

