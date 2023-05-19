FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$17.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$347.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.71%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

