Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLTO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

GLTO opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

In other Galecto news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $202,663.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,091 shares of company stock valued at $401,514. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 50.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 31.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

