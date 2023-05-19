Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Gannett from $2.60 to $1.70 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Gannett Stock Performance

Gannett stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 361,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.41. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.92 million for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gannett by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Gannett by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

