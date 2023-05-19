Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) SVP William James Wartinbee III Sells 1,007 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.66. 11,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.
