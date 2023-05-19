Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.65. Gaucho Group shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 132,825 shares trading hands.

Gaucho Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Development, Fashion (E-Commerce), and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

