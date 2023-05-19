GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $333.29

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 333.29 ($4.17) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.76). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 302 ($3.78), with a volume of 861,098 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.70) to GBX 335 ($4.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.38) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

GB Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 332.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £759.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30,100.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

GB Group Company Profile

In other GB Group news, insider Richard Longdon purchased 29,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($124,623.68). In other news, insider David Mathew acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($38,206.19). 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

