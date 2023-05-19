Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.36

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.36 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 108.86 ($1.36). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 24,671 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,571.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

