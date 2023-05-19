Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 1,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 96,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth $214,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth $421,000.

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

