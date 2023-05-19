General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

GE stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23.

Insider Activity

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 33.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 823,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9,460.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 286,449 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 641,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

