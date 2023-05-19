Genesis Vision Trading Up 30.1% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $557,821.13 and $252.03 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

