GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

