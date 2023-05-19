Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.57

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.57 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.08 ($0.18). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 14.08 ($0.18), with a volume of 15,888 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock has a market cap of £37.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a €0.19 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

